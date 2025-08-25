Lagos, China restate strategic partnership to strengthen bond, showcase rich cultural heritage

The Lagos State Government and China have restated their commitment to a strategic partnership on the promotion of their rich cultural heritage.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, spoke on the partnership during a courtesy visit by senior officials of the People’s Republic of China to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in Alausa, Lagos, on Monday.

He said the partnership will strengthen the bond between Lagos and China to showcase rich cultural heritage, adding that his ministry is “passionate about the development and implementation of strategic plans to drive cultural growth, foster artistic and creative development, and showcase the rich cultural heritage and artistic expressions unique to Lagos State.”

Aregbe, who highlighted the Lagos Cultural Mission, acknowledged the remarkable contributions of the Chinese community in Lagos and reaffirmed the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to making the state the second home for the Chinese.

He said the strategic partnership between Lagos and China will also signal new opportunities to expand cultural values and deepen cooperation in areas such as cultural and natural heritage protection, research, tourism initiatives, and travel policies, geared towards creating more jobs and opportunities.

Aregbe also expressed his satisfaction at the senior officials of the People’s Republic of China’s keen interests in several initiatives by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, particularly the 72-hour Lagos Cultural Weekend and the broader cultural calendar of the State.

Also Read

Speaking on behalf of the team from China, the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Guangxi People’s Congress, Zhang Xiaoqin, reinforced his country’s shared vision and strategic partnership with Lagos State, noting that they are committed to programmes that would be beneficial to Lagosians, as well as Nigerian and Chinese citizens.

The Chinese delegation includes Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing; Vice Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of Guangxi People’s Congress and Vice Director-General of the General Office of Guangxi People’s Congress, Lu Bo; Deputy Director-General of Guangxi Foreign Affairs Office and Head of the Coordinating Group of Guangxi African Work Team, Song Haijun; and Deputy Director-General of Guangxi Public Security Department and Deputy Head of Personnel Management Group of Guangxi African Work Team, Bin Zhengying, among others.

The courtesy visit was also attended by Directors and other top officials in the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Post Views: 4