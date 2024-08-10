Lagos celebrates World Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to continuously use its cultural and tourism heritage to draw global attention and drive investment opportunities for the state.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, in celebration of the World Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Lagos edition of the Day was held on Friday at the Freedom Park, Lagos Island, with the theme “The role of indigenous women in the preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge”.

Aregbe said that the World Indigenous Peoples Day, marked globally on August 9, highlights the rights of indigenous people.

According to him, the Day also allows people to make their own decisions and carry them out in ways that are meaningful and culturally appropriate to them.

“Lagos state has a rich cultural heritage, it is evident in the different cuisines, traditional attires, hairstyles, traditional dance and musical instruments, which make Lagos an attractive tourist centre.

“The feel you get in Lagos alone, you can’t get it elsewhere, our style, aura, there is something about Lagos and that is what we are proud of. I am a Lagosian and I am proud that Lagos gives me the opportunity to live the passion,” Aregbe said.

The special adviser urged the indigenes to be proud of their culture and be ambassadors for promoting their cultural heritage.

“The energy to make sure you are getting it done. Some of the problems we are having is that the country today is so westernised and which is because we lack the way we present our culture and all that.

“There is a lot impact that is attached to it and that is the more reason why, once we are able to trace who we are then we know where we are going and all that.

”So, that is why we must always remember we have a tradition and culture we must all adhere to and tell the beautiful stories about Lagos to all,” he said.

A veteran thespian and poet, Peter Fatomilola, who led a dance troupe with his epic chanting of “Ori” to the delight of the audience, commended the state government for maintaining and sustaining rich cultural festivals across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Fatomilola advised parents to teach and inculcate in their children the cultural morals, languages and vocational skills of the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria, to preserve them and avoid going into extinction.

“Nigerian youths should embrace their tradition and culture. Language is the foundation of life.

“When you speak Yoruba, they know you are from Nigeria, when you speak Hausa, they know you are from Nigeria, so also when you speak Igbo, they know you are from Nigeria.

”Language is essential. They must uphold Yoruba language, that is their tradition. No language no life,” he said.

Ademola Odeniyi, a guest, said he was thrilled by the various cultural displays like Sango, Gbedu Oba, and fashion parade.

He described Lagos as the ‘real owambe’ state and appreciated the governor for ensuring residents unwind in the face of economic hardship.

“I love the owambe culture, the party culture of Lagos, the nightlife, entertainment, Lagos, Lagosians are loving people, they love to have fun, they love to enjoy life, for me, that is one factor you can’t take from them,” he said.

Another guest, Fibisola Ikeoluwa, expressed her excitement about the event.

She said: “Lagos culture is very rich, indigenous and there is more richness in Lagos, every local government has its uniqueness. Everything about Lagos is beautiful.”

