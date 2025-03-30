Lagos celebrates Tinubu’s 73rd birthday with prayers

The Lagos State Government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, on Saturday celebrated President Bola Tinubu’s 73rd birthday with thanksgiving services and prayers held simultaneously at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, and Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa as well as other religious centres in the five divisions of the state.

Sanwo-Olu led Christian faithful for the programme at the Chapel of Christ the Light, while his deputy, Dr. Hamzat, led the Islamic service.

The church and mosque were filled to the capacity as Lagos State Government officials, members of Tinubu’s family, political, religious and traditional rulers, among others, gathered to celebrate the first Governor of Lagos State in the current Fourth Republic, who is now the president of Nigeria.

They praised God for another year in the life of the President, who clocked 73 today.

Speaking during the service, Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked God for the gift of President Tinubu and for the great impact he has made and is still making in Lagos.

He said: “We thank God for the life of President Tinubu, as we celebrate the 73rd birthday of our leader and father.

“Mr. President likes thanksgiving and that is why we are having Thanksgiving Service to celebrate his birthday.

“Mr. President should be strong and courageous with spirituality.

“We pray that your health will not fail.

“We pray that your wisdom will not be found wanting.

“We pray that your intellect will not be reduced.

“We pray that your leadership skills will not go down.

“For us in Lagos, we will continue to thank you.

“We acknowledge you, and we will continue to acknowledge you for your great leadership and for building a transformative agenda for us while you served as the 12th governor of this remarkable State.

“We want to thank you for that great leadership.

“From the 12th governor of Lagos, today you are the 16th president of the largest black nation on earth.

“We thank God for your life, for the great things you have done and you will continue to do.”

Dr. Hamzat enjoined Nigerians to exercise patience and work with President Tinubu to ensure that the various policies initiated by the Federal Government to revive the nation’s economy for the good of all yield positive results for a better Nigeria.

He stated that it is always very tough when decisions are made.

However, it is important to note that things will get tough before they get better.

He therefore said Nigerians should pray for the President that God should grant him good health, wisdom, and knowledge to lead the country to the promised land as well as allow all the policies to work.

Hamzat said: “So, we just need to pray for him, for good health, wisdom and hope that all these processes are allowed to work.

“My plea is for Nigerians to be patient; also see that he is not a magician, and nobody is.

“Policies take time to work, but we must push them.

“We must not allow any act sabotage.

“We must all allow the policies to work, and at the end of the day, Nigeria will be better for it.”

While describing the President as “a thinker” and a man that is determined and sees good things and wants to achieve great things, Hamzat said Tinubu is working round the clock to make sure that the system works for all Nigerians.

In his sermon, the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Ola Makinde, thanked God for sparing the life of President Tinubu.

He commended the President for taking some giant steps in his reforms and infrastructural development.

Makinde enjoined Tinubu to always seek God’s face before taking decisions.

He advised him to be strong, courageous, spiritual and fair to all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnicity or religion.

Imam Hakeem Lawal, in his message at the event, commended President Tinubu for choosing the path of prayer and thanksgiving to celebrate his birthday this year, noting that one of the unique ways to be successful as a leader is to be thankful and submissive to God.

The cleric also urged Nigerians to be patient with the President, as there is light at the end of the tunnel.

