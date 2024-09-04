Lagos cautions auto dealers against illegal vehicle display in unauthorised locations 

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has issued a strong warning to all auto dealers in Lagos, advising them against the unauthorised display of vehicles for sale on road setbacks, walkways, and other prohibited areas, which obstructs the free flow of traffic.

This warning was communicated during a courtesy visit by the Lagos Motor Dealers Association to the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, at the agency’s headquarters in Oshodi on Wednesday.

During the visit, Bakare-Oki underscored the importance of maintaining order and ensuring smooth traffic flow, noting that numerous complaints have been received from Community Development Associations (CDAs) regarding the illegal activities of some auto dealers across the state.

He pointed out that the illegal placement of vehicles on roadsides, setbacks, streets, and walkways poses a significant risk to public safety, obstructs pedestrian movement, and exacerbates traffic congestion.

“The Lagos State Government is dedicated to ensuring a safe and orderly environment for all residents and road users. We will not hesitate to enforce the law against any auto dealer found violating these regulations,” Bakare-Oki asserted.

He further reiterated that LASTMA, in collaboration with other relevant agencies, will continue to intensify its monitoring efforts and penalize any violators.

Auto dealers are, therefore, urged to strictly adhere to the guidelines for vehicle display to avoid sanctions, which may include fines and the impoundment of such vehicles.

In response, the Lagos Motor Dealers Association, led by its President, Prince Leke Aladegbemi, expressed their willingness to cooperate with LASTMA and other authorities to promote compliance among their members.

Aladegbemi acknowledged the need for auto dealers to operate within the confines of the law and pledged to educate their members on the importance of adhering to the state’s regulations.

Other members of the association present at the meeting included Olaniran Adelana (State Secretary), Obodo Monday (State Assistant Secretary), Comrade Olubukola Ajani, Pastor Kayode Ogunyemi, and Dorujaiye (Assistant PRO).

