Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 179 new cases of Coronavirus Disease, with Lagos State accounting for 116 of them.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The cases in Lagos have been in two digits for some time until two days ago.

Aside Lagos State, Anambra State recorded 20 cases, while the Federal Capital Territory, Oyo and Rivers States had nine each.

Delta and Nasarawa States recorded three new cases, while Edo, Kaduna, Ogun and Plateau States had two each.

Ekiti and Osun States had one fresh infection each.

With the latest figure, Nigeria has had 60,834 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, with 52,143 discharged and 1,116 deaths.