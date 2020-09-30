The Lagos State Government has cancelled the planned Nigeria 60th Independence Day Parade due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the directive in a statement by the state’s Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso in Lagos on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu said that the parade and other activities that involved the gathering of more than 50 people had been cancelled.

He said that the state has opted for a low key celebration of the anniversary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor congratulated residents of the state on the auspicious occasion and strongly advised that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country.

He urged them to also observe COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of facemasks to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Sanwo-Olu advised them not to relax their vigilance against COVID-19, so as not to reverse the gains made in the fight against the disease.

He urged them to keep embracing social distancing and washing of hands with soap and water, advising individuals who felt sick to stay indoors and contact health authorities.

Sanwo-Olu said that the police and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that nobody flout the directives in the interest of the state.