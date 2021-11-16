Lagos calls for completion of expansion of drainage network on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

Following the flash flood which ravaged the Ahmadiyyah/ Ijaiye axis of the Lagos, Abeokuta Expressway on Sunday, Lagos State Government on Tuesday called for the prompt completion of the ongoing expansion of the drainage culvert across the Lagos-Abeokuta Express road at that section.

According to a statement signed by Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, the ongoing road rehabilitation works being done by Julius Berger Nigeria Limited for the Federal Government involves the necessary expansion of the old culvert underneath the expressway which is inadequate to contain storm water runoff from the catchments.

He stated that the expansion will ensure that rain water flows freely and easily into the collector drain at the downstream of the culvert.

He said this singular measure, when undertaken will take all the rain water such as the one that flooded the Expressway on Sunday into the 2.0 meters by 1.5metres Collector that eventually discharges into the Akinola River.

The Commissioner added that the State Government also intends to increase the capacity of the existing collector at the downstream of the culvert to 5.0 metres by 1.5meters in size early next year.

Also speaking on the progress of work on deflooding of Akowonjo road, Tunji Bello said the contractor is about to move to the critical stage of cutting Akowonjo Road by Vulcaniser Bus Stop to link the drain on Jimoh Akinremi Street.

He stated that when approval for traffic diversion is obtained from the Ministry of Transportation, the Contractor will complete this phase of the project by cutting the road and laying the concrete sections over the weekend working day and night to reduce the burden on the road users at the peak period during the week

He explained that the existing drain on Jimoh Akinremi is stagnant and presently floods Akowonjo Road and must be opened up to run across Akowonjo Road into the already constructed collector which discharges into the Airport via Shasha road conduit.

He reminded that Lagos is a coastal city that is bound to experience flash flooding, assuring that the state is ensuring that drainage channels are being cleaned and maintained on a regular basis to contain rain water.