Lagos, C40 Cities partner over practical application of compost manure for high yield

Lagos State Government in conjunction with C40 Cities over the weekend took concrete steps to enhance optimum crop production and practical application of compost manure to ensure optimum yield among farmers in the state.

The Permanent Secretary Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen said the state is paying special attention to organic waste management.

He was speaking at a workshop on stakeholders readiness analysis and organic waste mapping which took place at the LAWMA Waste to Wealth facility in Ikorodu,

Gaji, who was represented by the Head of Climate Change Unit in the ministry, Azeezat Afinowi-Subair explained that the reason is not far fetched but because of its high global warming potential.

He commended the C40 Cities for partnering the State government in ensuring that organic waste is converted into other valuable products such as organic compost and Biogas.

He added that the waste sector is being prioritized because it is the second highest contributor to Green House Gas GHG emissions in the Lagos emissions inventory.

Gaji commended the farmers and horticulturists for coming out in large numbers to gain practical insights on how to produce and manage organic waste.

Whilst speaking, the Lagos C40 City Adviser, Maximus Ugwuoke explained that Lagos is one of the seven African cities where C40 is supporting with the implementation of climate action under the Urban Climate Action Programme.

Ugwuoke noted that the C40 Cities was interested in the outcome of the mentorship programme associated with the training workshop, assuring of more partnership in the future.

Also Read

The managing director of Waste to Table, Greg Ohieri later took the participants through a guarded tour of the facility through a showcase of a mini biogas plant, black soldier fly (BSF) technology and a practical demonstration of the production and application of organic compost.

The workshop drew attendance from representatives of the State Ministry of Agriculture, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Lagos Agricultural Development Authority, the consultant-Geoorbit, farmers and horticulturists.