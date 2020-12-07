The grassroots potency of the All Progressives Congress machine was again re-enacted by our landslide win in the Lagos East Senatorial District bye-elections on Saturday.

This was the position of the Secretary of the APC in Lagos State, Lanre Ogunyemi, in a statement he issued on Monday.

Ogunyemi added: “The victory has come to re-affirm the trust that the people have in our party to continue to deliver good dividends of democracy to them. It further goes to also escalate the appreciation of the people for progressive governance that the citizens have enjoyed since the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu administration till date.

“We thank Lagos East Senatorial District residents for the implicit and absolute confidence they repose in our party and also assure them that we will never take their support for granted but would continue to strive to ensure that their welfare, yearnings and aspirations are put in the front burner always.

“With the spate of infrastructural renewal and developments, citizens’ empowerment efforts and overall good governance in Lagos state, we enjoin Lagosians to continue to entrust their well-being and future in the hands of APC.

“In the pursuance of responsive, people-centred and welfarist governance, we will not fail or falter.

“We are happy and proud of this win and we thank the people for it.”