Tokunbo Abiru, the All Progressives Congress candidate for the December 5, Lagos East Senatorial bye-election, has promised to empower the youth and women in the senatorial district if elected.

Abiru said in a statement on Saturday that empowerment of youths and women would be one of his priorities.

He said he would leverage on his experience of over three decades as an economist, banker and accountant to improve the lots of youths and women.

“If I am elected your Senator for Lagos East, I will leverage my experience of over three decades as an economist, chartered accountant and banking executive, who has worked in exemplary institutions.’’

The APC candidate said he would provide quality representation, if elected, promising to lead with character and values, and act with integrity and commitment in all his actions.

He commended the “patriotic youths for demonstrating exceptional commitment during the peaceful EndSARs protests across the country’’.

Abiru said that peaceful assembly is a constitutional right and lauded the youth for remaining peaceful and responsible throughout their protests.