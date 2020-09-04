The All Progressives Congress has declared Saheed Obafemi as its candidate for the forthcoming Kosofe Constituency 11 bye-election into Lagos State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Abubakar Masari, representative of the APC National Working Committee, announced the candidacy after the primaries at Kosofe Local Government Secretariat, Lagos on Thursday.

He said: “I, Abubakar Masari, having certified the process through election and was unopposed, and having won from the wards.

“Saheed Obafemi, being the only APC aspirant, has polled 34,012 votes.

“I hereby declare Saheed Obafemi winner and returned elected.”

NAN reports that Tunde Braimoh, until his death, was the member representing Kosofe Constituency II in the Lagos House of Assembly.

Braimoh died on July 10 at the age of 60 during a brief illness.

The deceased was the Chairman, Committee on Information, Strategy and Security of the House.

Speaking on his victory, Obafemi, who was the APC Lagos State Assistant Secretary, urged the electorate to come out en masse to vote for him.

He said: “I have the capacity, understanding and rudiments in solving the challenges of Kosofe Constituency 11.

“I will serve the interest of the electorate if voted into power and advocate for better health and environmental challenges, among others.”