A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former Chief of Staff to Abia State Government, Hon. Mascot Kalu, has urged the electorate to vote en-masse for the APC candidates for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 11 State Constituency, Mr Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. Obafemi Saheed respectively. in the October 31, 2020 by-elections.

According the politician, who is also the Secretary of the APC Primary Election Committee for Lagos State by-elections (Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 11 State Constituency), the landmark accomplishments of the APC-led government in Lagos state are worthy of commendation.

Speaking with a cross-section of journalists after the primary election in Lagos, Kalu commended former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for laying the foundation of modern Lagos, adding that successive administrations have consolidated on the landmark achievements.

He said: “The primary election for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 11 State Constituency was held on Thursday, with the emergence of Mr. Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. Obafemi Saheed as the APC candidates for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 11 State Constituency respectively for the by-elections scheduled for the October 31, 2020.

“The APC candidates are popular beyond the party fold.

“They have carved a niche for themselves in various capacities.

“There is no doubt, with the feat Lagos State has achieved over the years, from the days of the Alliance for Democracy, then Action Congress of Nigeria and now the APC, Lagosians will continue to support the progressives.

“His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had many years back laid a solid foundation for the progressives to sustain.

“As the architect of modern Lagos, the APC National Leader has sustained his philosophy of grassroots development across board and as such successive governments have followed the same path.

“The forthcoming by-elections will further demonstrate the general acceptability of the APC in Lagos state and Nigeria at large.

“The electorate are enjoying the dividends of democracy under the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led state government.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor of Lagos State has been aggressive in his efforts to curb the spread of the menace by initiating and executing policies and programmes that will improve the well being of the people.

“Hence, the electorate will come out in large numbers to cast their votes for the APC candidates.”

The Secretary called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, non-governmental organizations, the media and other stakeholders to ensure hitch free by-elections across the country, adding that politics should be played by the rules.

