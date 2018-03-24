Lagos by-election: IPAC urges PDP, APC supporters to embrace transparency

The Inter-Party Advisory Council in Lagos State has urged supporters of PDP and APC to embrace transparency in the ongoing councillorship by-election in the state.

Kola Ajayi, the Chairman, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria against the backdrop of allegations of electoral malpractices witnessed in some polling booths in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area.

Ajayi said that such development was retrogressive.

NAN reports that by-elections is holding in Ward ‘B’, Ogunoloko and Ward ‘B’, Dopemu in the Oshodi-Isolo and Agege Local Government Areas of the state respectively to fill vacant seats.

This followed the death of the former occupants of the councillorship seats in the two council areas.

Ajayi, while monitoring the poll in the area, said that he was not too pleased with the reports of alleged malpractices in Ogunoloko Ward ‘B’.

He said: “It started well, but what I hear now is giving me some concerns.

“I learnt that there are some polling centres where people that are not supposed to vote are casting votes.

“LASIEC has been preaching free, fair and transparent elections. All these things are supposed to be checked by the security operatives.

“I want the two parties to embrace transparent election for us to move forward.”

NAN reports that voting has been concluded in the 31 polling units in the ward and sorting is ongoing.