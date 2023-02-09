Lagos buses, ferries recalibrating for 50% fare cut

Buses and ferries owned by the Lagos State Government are already recalibrating their system to accommodate the 50 per cent fare cut approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Eagle Online recalls that Sanwo-Olu approved the cut in fare following cash and fuel scarcities in the country.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the new fare will become effective from Friday.

Omotoso said this was to enable the operators of the transport systems recalibrate their payment machines.

He said in a statement he issued on Wednesday: “Operators of regulated bus and ferry services are recalibrating their validators to effect a 50 per cent fare cut directed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The new fare will come into effect on Friday, 10th February 2023.

“To effect the new fare, all the validators on regulated buses and ferry services will have to be re-calibrated so that commuters using the Cowry Card are not short-changed.

“The recalibration will be effected on only regulated buses and ferry services.

“Though the Governor directed that the new fare comes into effect on Thursday, February 8, operators have appealed to Lagosians to enable them use the next 24 hours to re-calibrate all the validators on regulated buses and ferry services. This order does not affect ‘Cowry Danfo.’”