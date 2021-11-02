Lagos Building Collapse: Buhari urges authorities to step up rescue efforts

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families who have lost loved ones in the 22-storey building collapse in Lagos, while some are still trapped.

This was contained in a statement by President Buhari ’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja.

Adesina said President Buhari shared the sad moment with the people and Government of Lagos State, urging authorities to step up efforts in rescue operations.

He called on emergency institutions, including hospitals, to provide all the necessary support to safeguard the lives of the rescued.

The President prayed for God’s intervention in the ongoing rescue operations.