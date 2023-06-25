Lagos, British envoy, others meet, to collaborate, mitigate challenges in waste management

Representatives of Lagos State Government, the British Deputy High Commission, C40 cities and other stakeholders over the weekend met to collaborate on effective ways of getting major stakeholders buy-in and ensure the development of a robust policy document that will translate into a cleaner and healthy environment state wide.

Addressing the validation workshop, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen said the meeting was about prioritizing Climate Action and reducing Green House Gas, GHG emission in the waste sector, through the management of organic waste in the state.

Speaking at the Protea Hotel, Alausa venue, he added that Lagos State is in extensive city engagement with C40 Cities and UK AID and has carried out a Needs and Gap Assessment for Waste Sector in the state through a consultant, Messrs. Geo-Orbit.

He recalled that that the initial draft report was presented earlier in the year after incorporating various views, opinions and recommendations, adding that it became worthy to have a validation workshop to obtain sign-off from the decision makers towards creating a workable action plan to drive a pilot project which the State can duplicate and expand over time.

Gaji said the findings of the Gaps and Needs Assessment undertaken by an environmental consultant is being laid bare at the validation workshop for more discussions and suggestions in order to improve the waste management system in the State.

“it is my expectation that this assessment will assist the State Government to successfully achieve a diversion of organic waste from landfill, create jobs from recyclables and also reduce the Greenhouse Gas Emission from the current 25% to a lower percentage ratio”, he said.

While thanking partners from C40 Cities for facilitation of technical assistance through the Climate Action Implementation (CAI) Africa Programme, Gaji said the initiative would come handy in developing the state’s capacity to effectively implement the Lagos Climate Action Plan.

He urged all participants to actively share their insights and experiences, adding that it was only through collaborative efforts that innovative solutions to address the gaps in our waste management system can be achieved.

In a goodwill message, the Head of Prosperity, British Deputy High Commission, Lagos, Kris Kamponi commended the high level of enthusiasm demonstrated by all stakeholders at the workshop.

He added that the British Deputy High Commission is delighted to be identified with the efforts towards improving management of organic waste in Lagos State.

In his presentation, the C40 City Adviser, Maximum Ugwoke lamented that Africa has been disproportionately impacted by climate change.

He said Lagos is developing a mainstreaming strategy on how to manage organic waste.

Ugwoke disclosed that optimising energy use in buildings can deliver between 20 to 55 percent of cities emissions reduction.

In a presentation, the consultant, Dr. Femi Adegoke mentioned that organic waste are Municipal Solid Waste fraction and a policy focused on facilitating the reduction and management of organic waste should be put in place.

He added that this will cover generation and source segregation, collection and transportation, and disposal with diversion from landfills targets covering short, medium and long terms.

He said building on the outcome of this study, especially identified gaps and needs, requires a deliberate and critical analysis of existing legislation to be carried out by the State waste regulators in conjunction with stakeholders.

He called for the review of existing laws and policies in development of regulation, guideline and standards to support source reduction of organic waste, source separation of organic waste, separate collection and transportation, treatment, recycling and landfill operation amongst others.

Present at the workshop were environmental enthusiasts, environmental consultants and government officials amongst others.