The Lagos State Waterways Authority says the death toll in the Friday evening’s boat mishap near Ikorodu has risen to six, while one victim was still missing.

The General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, while providing an update on the incident on Saturday.

According to him, the total number of rescued victims of the ill-fated 20-passenger ferry now stands at 14 as against 16 earlier quoted.

Emmanuel said: “There were 21 people in the ferry, including the captain.

“Fourteen of them were rescued alive.

“The fatalities have increased to six so far from five.

“One victim is still missing.

“The ongoing search by LASWA, National Inland Waterways Authority, local boat operators and the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority continues.”

NAN reports that on Friday, a 20-capacity passenger boat with the name Lalek Marine was suspected to have left Ebute Ero Jetty around 8pm, which was after the approved sailing time of 6pm, and didn’t arrive at its destination, Ikorodu Terminal.

The boat, which took off illegally from Ebute Ero Jetty, heading toward Ikorodu, ran into an unforeseen object on the waterways, which resulted in the mishap.

The accident happened at Owode/Ibeshe near Ikorodu at about 8:30pm.

The LASWA boss had said both the boat operator and passengers broke the law against night travel on waterways.

According to Emmanuel, the Lagos State Government, through the authority, had repeatedly warned boat operators and passengers against night travel on the Lagos Inland waterways.