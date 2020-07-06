The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed the death of seven female passengers in the July 3, 2020 accident involving a boat between Ebute Ero and Ikorodu.

In its final report on the incident, the lead agency in emergency management in the state said 14 persons were rescued from the accident.

The report, signed by the Director General of the agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said: “Initial information was that a boat capsized at the aforementioned location around 8pm in Friday July 3rd having departed Ebute-Ero enroute Ikorodu in violation of night time restrictions.

“Search and rescue operations, alongside the LASWA dive team commenced under extremely challenging nightfall conditions and have been concluded as at today, Sunday 5th July.

“Final tally revealed a total of 19 passengers and 2 crew members were aboard the capsized vessel. A total of 14 (inclusive of crew) were rescued alive while 7 (female) were recovered having lost their lives.

“Members of the public are reminded to abide by the safety regulations of the state, including appropriate usage of life jackets and restrictions on timing and plying of the waterways.”