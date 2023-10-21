Lagos Bishop accused of raping his Assistant, another closes defence

The embattled Pastor of the I Reign Christian Ministry, Daniel Oluwafeyiropo, charged with rape of his assistant and one other lady, closed his defence on Friday in Lagos.

Bisho Oluwafeyiropo is charged before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos State.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Bishop opened defence on Tuesday and denied the charges.

The defendant told the court that the alleged survivors conspired against him to accuse him of the offences.

During cross-examination by state counsel, Babajide Boye, on Friday, Oluwafeyiropo reiterated that he believed that the alleged survivors conspired against him.

He also denied giving N100,000 to one of the alleged survivors for medical treatment.

Boye asked him if his position as a pastor and someone who people approached for counselling made him manipulate people.

The defendant said: “I am not a manipulator.

“Three ladies turned against me, but one of them later apologised to me.

“I am not a powerful man, but I am a pastor, and I do not use power to counsel people.

“You get trained to counsel and you use wisdom and the leading of the spirit.”

Oluwafeyiropo also denied tampering with WhatsApp messages between him and one of the alleged survivors.

The defence counsel, Olukunle Oyewole, thereafter informed the court that the defendant would be closing his case.

Also Read:

Justice Rahman Oshodi admitted some extrajudicial statements from the defence counsel in evidence and marked them Exhibits E1 to E7.

Oshodi adjourned the case until December 20 for adoption of final written address by the defence and prosecution counsel.

The defendant is facing trial on a two-count charge bordering on raping two ladies.

Oluwafeyiropo allegedly had sexual intercourse with the ladies against their wishes at his Lekki residence in Lagos State.