Lagos begins update of social register, integrates NIN

The Lagos State Government has embarked on updating its Single Social Register and linking it with the National Identity Number (NIN) to improve social protection and make sure welfare programs reach the most vulnerable residents.

This update, which began on April 9, 2025, is being done across all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state.

According to the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, the move is a direct response to the directive of President Bola Tinubu, who called for the reinforcement of the National Social Register (NSR) and for each state to maintain a synchronised and reliable database of its vulnerable populations.

George emphasised the strategic significance of the update on Tuesday during a press conference on the NIN integration with the NSR, held at the Ministry’s conference room in Alausa.

He said: “Through this integration, we are not only building a more robust and inclusive register, but also ensuring that resources are delivered to the right people at the right time for the right impact.”

The Lagos State Single Social Register, a dynamic database managed by the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, currently holds data on approximately 688,759 heads of households, comprising over 2.68 million individual members.

According to George, the integration of NINs is essential for transparency, credibility, and the verifiability of the register.

“This is not just about updating a database—it is a transformative step to ensure that no resident is left behind in accessing social protection and intervention programs,” he said.

He noted that in just under a month, the Social Protection Coordination Department in collaboration with community-based targeting teams, has successfully linked NINs to over 130,000 household entries across the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs in the state.

George, however, appealed to all Lagos residents to cooperate with field officers by making their NINs available and encouraging their neighbours to do the same.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Olayinka Ojo, in her welcome address highlighted the broader significance of the exercise.

Ojo said: “This is not just a media briefing—it is a clarion call.

“The integration of NIN with the social register is a critical step in identifying and verifying beneficiaries for social intervention programmes.

“It enhances accuracy, eliminates duplication, and ensures inclusivity.”

Ojo reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to transparency and inclusive governance, and acknowledged the vital role of the media in educating the public and amplifying awareness.

“We urge the media to help us spread the message that this is not merely an administrative process, but a transformational initiative for equitable and effective social protection,” she added.

The Social Protection Coordinating Department, which oversees the Lagos State Single Social Register, led by Oluwakemi Adedeji, reported that more than 710,000 households have been registered so far with a substantial number already receiving benefits through initiatives like the National Cash Assistance Scheme (NCAS).

However, Adedeji acknowledged challenges, especially household apathy and scepticism.

The Lagos State Government is calling on every household to participate actively in the update process, affirming that this effort will lay a solid foundation for better service delivery and improved governance outcomes for all residents.

