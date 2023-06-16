Lagos begins support, healing sessions for domestic violence perpetrators

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has commenced support and healing group sessions for perpetrators of domestic violence.

This is contained in a statement by the Agency’s Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Friday in Lagos.

Vivour-Adeniyi said that the programme was in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to resolve and provide holistic response to sexual and gender based violence in the state.

She noted that the worrisome increase in cases of domestic violence had informed the necessity to address the trend.

Vivour-Adeniyi added that the programme would tackle the root causes of domestic violence.

She said the healing groups session would identify and address the underlying factors contributing to the perpetrators’ violent behaviour.

“Results from research had shown that these domestic violence cases stem from deep-seated issues such as unresolved trauma, anger management problems, substance abuse, or learned patterns of violence.

“Without psychological intervention, there is a risk that they may perpetuate the cycle of violence in their own relationships or pass it on to future generations.

“Hence through strategic intervention, perpetrators can gain insight into these factors and develop healthier coping strategies and also break the cycle of violence that the support and healing group sessions will avail,” she said.

Vivour-Adeniyi added that the structured intervention sessions would enable offenders to gain insights into alternative coping mechanisms, conflict resolution skills and healthy relationship dynamics.