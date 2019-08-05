The Lagos State Government on Monday commenced the sales of its popular brand of rice, Lake Rice, in preparation for the coming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Olayiwole Onasanya, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Onasanya noted that the Lake Rice is available for sale at the Government’s sales centers across the State, including the Agricultural Development Authority Complex, Oko-Oba; Lagos State Agriculture Inputs Supply Authority, Ojo; and the Blue Roof at LTV Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The Permanent Secretary added that other centers are the Lake Rice Sales Center at Temu Farm Service Center, Epe; Odogunyan Farm Service Center, Ikorodu; Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere; Ministry of Agriculture Area Office, Ajah; and Mobolaji Johnson Sports Center, Rowe Park at Yaba.

Onasanya said the price of a 50kg bag of the Lake Rice is N14,000, 25kg bag is N7,000, while 10kg bag will go for N3,000, warning that the Lake Rice should not be sold above the approved prices.

Onasanya reiterated the State Government’s commitment towards boosting food security in the State, stressing that Government would continue to ensure the adequate production and fair distribution of Lake Rice across the State with a view to ensuring its availability to the masses in the various designated sales centers in the State.

While wishing Lagosians in particular and Nigerians in general a very happy Eid celebration, the Permanent Secretary assured that the State Government would continue to embark on agricultural policies and programmes that will enhance the availability of food in the State in line with the THEMES agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration in the State.