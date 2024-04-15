Lagos begins removal of structures on System 1 drainage channel + Photos

The Lagos State Government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources on Monday commenced the removal of all contravening structures under the system 1 drainage channel midstream (Odo Iya Alaro): Ojota and Ogudu.

The removal of the structures followed the expiration of several contravention notices served on the property owners.

It was carried out by operatives of the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance, with security back up from the Task Force on Special Offences and other agencies.

The ministry had also explored consultative stakeholders meetings that involved members of the legislative Assembly, one of which was held on December 21 last year to find possible solutions.

At one of such meetings convened by the Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, with a House of Assembly member representing Kosofe 1, Hon. Sanni Okanlawon, in attendance, none of the property owners could provide evidence of titles to the structures built on the drainage right of way.

While speaking at that meeting, Wahab reiterated that in the absence of valid titles, all the structures on the System 1 Right of Way will have to go.

Wahab added that the Lagos State Government also discovered that while contravention notices had been served, some of the property owners continued with the construction in an open display of impunity.

He stated that it is advisable for those who voluntarily remove the contravening structures and fences to do so before the state government officials move in with their equipment.

He explained that the enforcement exercise will address the issue of perennial flooding, which has led to avoidable damages to properties and caused fatalities in some instances.