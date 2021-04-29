The Lagos State Government says preparatory works will soon begin on the creation of six new waterfront schemes across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ahmed Abdullahi, made this known in Ikeja, during the Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the second year in office of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Abdullahi said the scheme would further reduce the inherent housing and land deficit in the state, adding that it was in tandem with the second pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

He said that the ministry had obtained approval for preparatory work to commence on the creation of six new waterfront schemes at Idogun in Ibeju-Lekki LGA and Lepia also in Ibeju-Lekki LGA.

The commissioner also said that work would commence at Alayande-Sangotedo in Eti-Osa LGA; Owode–Apa in Badagry LGA; Akodo in Ibeju-Lekki LCDA and Ibeshe in Ikorodu LGA.

He said that during the period under review, the state government had continued to work on its ongoing man-made estates at the Eko Atlantic city.

According to him, work is also ongoing at Green Field Island, where reclamation and provision of infrastructure on additional 100 hectares of land under Public Private Partnership arrangement, for creation of man-made Islands is taking place at the northern end of Chevron Estate in Lekki, Eti-Osa LGA.

Other Islands are: King City Islands, off North of Victoria Garden City (VGC); Ostia Island, FBT Coral Estate and Amuwo-Odofin Waterfront Scheme.

”Construction of modern concrete jetties with shelter area and shoreline protection across the riverine areas of the state is part of the state government’s effort to improve water transportation.

”It is also part of efforts to safeguard the life and property of travellers in line with the Babajide Sanwoolu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

”In this regard, the ministry is intensifying work on the ongoing construction of 15 concrete jetties with shelters and shoreline protection across the riverine areas of the state.

”Seven of which are newly awarded in September 2020; while the remaining eight were existing ongoing jetties all at various stages of completion,” Abdullahi said.