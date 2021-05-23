Lagos State government has introduced a new innovation for training and promotion of eligible officers in the civil service geared towards improved and better service delivery.

Speaking at the virtual briefing for year 2021 promotion exercise, Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Olubunmi Fabamwo, said the Lagos State Government policy on promotion requires filling higher grades in the civil service by promoting eligible officers on the criteria of merit, ability, experience and other conditions as they may be prescribed from time to time.

The Chairman said the introduction of the new innovation tagged Revised Structured Training Programme, RSTP will leverage on technology to prepare officers for promotion in the civil service for better service delivery.

Her words: “The commission annually organises the promotion exercises, which in the past five years have included the Structured Training Programme, popularly known as STP. It is one of the important exercises used to prepare officers for promotion in the civil service.

“However, the commission has evaluated the emerging issues from the past STPs, especially in the last five years, and is pleased to introduce the Revised Structured Training Programme (RSTP) for promotion purposes”, she said.

This, according to her, is inevitable owing to many observations and recommendations by stakeholders, Ministries, Departments and Agencies on the design and conduct of the previous STP.

She explained that the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated the need for the commission to review the framework, design and conduct of the Structured Training Programme (STP) for better delivery of service by eligible officers.

Fabamwo averred that the newly introduced job-specific sessions will comprise technical knowledge, which is cadre and grade-level specific, stressing that RSTP will leverage technology to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

She clarified that eligible officers on grade levels 6-10 will only hold physical sessions at designated venues with adherence to COVID-19 protocols, while officers on grade levels 12-16 will only have virtual training sessions where video and audio technology platforms will be deployed.

The Chairman urged all eligible officers to embrace the innovation of RSTP for a fulfilling career. She disclosed that there will be an assessment to confirm the knowledge transferred at the end of the training sessions.

Also speaking during the virtual briefing, the Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission, Boladele Dapo-Thomas, said that the training is focused on aligning the Annual Appraisal Promotion Exercise to the increased functions, responsibilities of civil service and corresponding expectations of service delivery for positive impact and effectiveness.

The Permanent Secretary said that the course content has been designed to provide eligible officers with the necessary guidance that will assist them in their new promotion post, as well as expose them to relevant General Management Principles, General Knowledge and Government Policies.

While appreciating Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for supporting the commission in its activities, Dapo-Thomas advised participants to embrace the innovation for a fulfilling career and meritorious service to the state.