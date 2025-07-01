Lagos begins full enforcement of ban on single-use plastics

The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of full enforcement of the ban on the use and distribution of Single-Use Plastics across the state from today, July 1, 2025.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, announced this on Tuesday during a media briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja.

He emphasized that offenders will be prosecuted in line with the State’s Environmental Laws.

Wahab stated that the decision to enforce the ban follows an 18-month transition period granted to residents, manufacturers, and vendors to adjust and adopt more sustainable alternatives.

“The decision to ban Single-Use Plastics in Lagos was not arbitrary. It was an existential one, influenced by multiple factors.

“Lagos, a coastal city situated below sea level with the smallest land mass in the country—just 3,575 square kilometers—houses about 10 percent of Nigeria’s population.

“That alone is a recipe for environmental crisis,” Wahab explained.

He added, “We did not just wake up whimsically and choose to ban styrofoam food packs in 2024. We had always stated that within the next 12 months, all single-use plastics would follow. Now, nearly 18 months later, we believe ample time has been given for all to transition. Enforcement starts July 1, and heavens will not fall.”

Banned Items and Reasons:

Styrofoam Packs: Banned due to their non-biodegradable nature and harmful environmental impact.

Plastic Straws: Prohibited to reduce plastic waste and promote eco-friendly alternatives.

Disposable Plastic Cups and Cutleries: Banned to curb single-use plastic pollution.

Lightweight Nylon Bags: Outlawed because they are not reusable or biodegradable, contributing significantly to environmental degradation.

Wahab called on the public, particularly business owners, food vendors, and market traders, to cooperate with the government to ensure a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable Lagos.

He reiterated that the enforcement is part of broader environmental reforms to protect the state’s ecosystem, reduce flooding, and promote public health.

