Lagos begins 2026 budget consultation, pledges focus on infrastructures, others

The Lagos State Government has commenced its consultative forum for the 2026 budget cycle with a commitment to ensure residents’ active participation and consolidate on achievements from previous fiscal years.

The forum, which has been an annual exercise, is a critical part of the budget cycle, as it provides a platform for residents to make contributions that guide how public resources are allocated to address community needs, drive growth, improve service delivery, and make Lagos a more livable and inclusive State.

Speaking at the opening session of the meeting in the Ikeja division, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George, reiterated the significance of the yearly exercise designed to give Lagosians a platform to contribute to the state’s budget.

“Every year, we go around all the IBILE divisions to meet our people, hear from them, and understand what they want in the budget.

“This forum also allows us to report back on the promises of the previous budget and give a scorecard of projects executed,” George said.

Fielding questions from the Press, he noted that over 80 percent of the 2025 budget performance had been achieved in terms of both revenue and expenditure, expressing optimism that the state would also meet its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) targets for the year.

“We are hitting 80 percent of our IGR target as of September, and we are confident we will close the year strong,” he said.

“For the 2026 budget, our focus will remain on infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, and social protection, while building on what has already been achieved.”

Responding to the comment of a resident – Chief Daniel Ajibose, who raised concerns over the rising level of youth involvement in drug abuse and advised the implementation of empowerment policies to address the challenge, the Commissioner for Youth Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, described the menace as a “pandemic.”

He disclosed that the ministry had established a unit – the Lagos State Kick Against Drug Abuse (LASKADA) as a standalone department to respond to the crisis.

“At least 35 percent of our youth population is dependent on drug substances. This is alarming, and as a government, we have set up rehabilitation centres and hotlines to provide immediate help,” he stated.

He added that the state is collaborating with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), private institutions, and communities to tackle the challenge, while also using social media platforms as communication channels to rescue and rehabilitate victims.

“This is not a fight for the government alone. It is a collective responsibility, and we urge citizens to help advocate and support those struggling with drug abuse,” Ogunlende stressed.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs. Olayinka Ojo, expressed appreciation to stakeholders for their continuous participation in the forum.

Mrs. Ojo emphasized that the forum embodies the inclusivity of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, guided by the principle that “No One Must Be Left Behind” irrespective of age, gender, or social standing.

She encouraged Lagosians to continue fulfilling their civic obligations, particularly the prompt payment of taxes, which remain vital for delivering equitable and sustainable development across the State.

The consultative forum attended by stakeholders, including traditional rulers and community leaders, will continue across all divisions of the state as Lagos seeks to shape a realistic and inclusive 2026 budget.

