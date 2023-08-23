Lagos-based drug dealer crushes NDLEA operative to escape arrest + Video, photos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has launched a manhunt for a Lekki, Lagos State-based notorious drug dealer, Sowunmi Ayodeji Kayode, who is now on the run.

This was after he crushed an operative of the NDLEA to escape arrest during a search of his house last weekend.

This development was revealed in a statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Wednesday.

Babafemi revealed that the anti-narcotics officers of the Agency had on August 18, 2023 stormed the residence of the wanted drug dealer located at 2/3, Adetola Ayeni close, Lekki, Lagos for a search and possible arrest following credible intelligence that he was dealing in illicit drugs in his house.

Although Kayode was not in the house when operatives got into his compound, he however returned while a search of his apartment was ongoing.

In a dramatic twist, as soon as he drove into the premises and sighted NDLEA officers, he engaged his car in reverse gear, knocked down one of the officers, pulled down his gate before plunging the vehicle into the fence of the opposite compound.

The force of his car’s speed also pulled down the concrete wall of his neighbour’s compound.

From there, he dived out of the vehicle to escape.

A thorough search of his apartment led to the recovery of 10.5 kilograms of Loud.

The operative knocked down suffered multiple injuries all over his body and compound fracture on his two legs.

He is currently on hospital admission for treatment.

Following the unpleasant development, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), has directed the deployment of appropriate operational assets of the Agency to smoke out the wanted suspect from his hiding.

Marwa also approved adequate medical care for the injured officer so that he can get back on his feet as soon as possible.