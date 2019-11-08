The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion from the major carriageway to the service lane on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway from November 9 to November 10.

Special Adviser, to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye to said that the diversion was to enable the contractors launch beams at the Alakija Interchange Bridge.

Adeyoye in a statement signed by Adesegun Ogundeji, Deputy Director, and Public Affairs of the ministry appealed to motorists and road users on the axis to bear with government.

She added that the measure was appropriate for speedy completion and delivery of the road.

The affected area according to her is the Segment II of Lot 2A (Agboju–Trade Fair) inward Badargy only as the Lagos bound traffic is not affected.

She advised motorists coming from Agboju to Trade fair to use alternative routes before the Alakija flyover into the service lane.

Adding that, they should journey through the diversion on the service lane and divert into the main carriage way after the Alakija interchange to continue their journey inward Badagry.

“Palliative works have been carried out on the bad sections of the road such as the intersections into the service lane before Alakija flyover, the junction between the access road into FESTAC at the 3rd gate and the intersection after the Alakija interchange into the main carriage lane from the service lane,’’ she said.

She said that the repair was to effectively manage traffic and reduce the impact of the diversion on road users.

Adeyoye appealed to commuters to obey the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority officials and follow directional signs to aid their movements to ensure free flow of traffic.