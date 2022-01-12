Lagos Attorney-General applauds counsel on secondment programme

The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, has applauded pioneer counsels who took part in the secondment programme organised by the Ministry of Justice to sharpen their skills for effective discharge of their duties.

Onigbanjo gave the commendation during a recent meeting with some of the Counsels, who had completed their secondment programme at various law firms in the State.

The Commissioner noted that the programme was initiated in October 2021 to enhance career objectives, expand their horizon as well as improve the efficiency of lawyers in the employ of the State.

He urged the pioneer counsels to make judicious use of the skills acquired during the secondment programme for the advancement of the legal profession as well as deliver adequate justice to residents in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration

The Attorney-General also commended the participants for being good ambassadors of the State and the Ministry during their secondment programme, urging them to utilise the skills and experience garnered to improve their various departments.

Sharing their experiences at the various law firms, the Counsels described the initiative as highly commendable and illuminating as it provided them an opportunity to learn new skills, acquire knowledge in other areas of law different from their normal work routine, just as it broadened their perspectives on work-life experience in the private sector.

The Counsels were seconded to law firms specialising in Oil and Gas, Energy, Taxation and Corporate Law among others