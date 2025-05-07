Lagos Assembly to Security Agencies: Redouble efforts in combating extortion by miscreants

Acknowledging that the scourge of brazen extortion by miscreants on Lagos streets was on the increase, the Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, and heads of other security agencies to intensify intelligence gathering with the latest security apparatuses, increase surveillance on black spots across the metropolis, and, where necessary, arrest such miscreants, and have the state rehabilitate them.

Hon. Sanni Okanlawon, representing Kosofe Constituency 1, raised the alarm at plenary on Tuesday under: “Matter of Urgent Public Importance.”

Okanlawon said: “The unlawful extortion of stranded and innocent motorists by miscreants remains a growing concern that demands urgent attention.

“Nobody on the streets of Lagos is immune to their activities.

“If left unchecked, they could render the state unsafe.”

He painted different unsavoury scenarios of how the street urchins operate brazenly, which he described as unacceptable, and called for urgent intervention to protect road users.

Supporting the motion, Hon. Kehinde Joseph (Alimosho Constituency II) noted that this particular trend threatens the safety and sanity of road transportation in the state.

Hon. Desmond Elliot (Surulere Constituency 1) corroborated this and emphasised the need for active surveillance by security agencies.

Elliot also suggested the involvement of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), noting that many of the offenders act under the influence of illegal substances.

Similarly, Hon. Aro Moshood (Ikorodu Constituency II) urged the Commissioner of Police to set up a tactical team dedicated mainly to road monitoring because “it is high time the government took the bull by the horns”.

Commending Hon. Okanlawon for moving the motion, Hon. Adebola Shabi (Lagos Mainland Constituency 2) said local government chairmen have a huge role in combating this menace.

Effective strategies, Shabi added, have to be devised, while recommending the installation of CCTV cameras at identified black spots.

Hon. Obafemi Saheed (Kosofe Constituency 2) disclosed that the government has invested heavily in security through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund and, therefore, should not sit back and watch miscreants take over the city.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, commended Hon. Okanlawon and the lawmakers who contributed robustly to the debate.

Dr. Obasa said that the police and other security agencies, including the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), must collaborate to ensure that Lagos remains safe for residents, commuters, and visitors alike.

