The Lagos House of Assembly on Thursday asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to account for expenses incurred from donations received in support of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

At the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, the House asked Sanwo-Olu to introduce a co-chairman from the executive arm to represent the state’s COVID-19 Incident Commander before the House.

Obasa said: “It is our own duty to do what is right.

“The law says the executive will come forward to give account on what they have expended.”

Member representing Mushin Constituency II, Olayiwola Abdul-Sobur, maintained that the donations and grants accrued to the state government should be domiciled in the Consolidated Revenue Funds and the executive must be reminded that no money should be withdrawn from any public funds without the authorisation of the House.

“There should be transparency and trustworthiness on the part of the executive and they should be mindful of the funds which are donations and grants that are not budgeted for,” Abdul-Sobur said.

Earlier, the Chairman House Committee on Health Services, Akeem Shokunle, urged the Governor to be mindful that the funds referred to were neither budgeted for nor in the consolidated fund or development fund.

Shokunle said the House would ensure proper accountability of the donations and grants in accordance with the law.

