Lagos Assembly summons Lands Bureau over allocations, recurring issues

The Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned the Lagos State Lands Bureau to appear before it to provide clarity on previous allocations and recurring land-related issues.

The House of Assembly also approved compensation for communities where the state government acquired lands for public use.

At plenary on Thursday, the House adopted the recommendations of the Committee on Rules and Business in a petition, titled: “Application by Oriba Community in Epe Local Government to join in the petition of Ladaba Community,” presented by Hon. Noheem Adams.

Following the presentation of the report, the House unanimously adopted the recommendations as its resolution by asking the Bureau to appear before it with proper documents to explain the status of lands acquired by the state.

The committee also recommended that the Bureau issues excision/allocation letters to the 68 affected communities, while their Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) should be ready within one month of the House’s resolution.

Members who lent their voices to the matter commended the committee for ensuring they got justice for the affected communities and suggested that their compensation should be increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

In his summation, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, acknowledged the need for increased compensation, but noted that the state government has its plans.

Particularly, he endorsed the allocation of 20 percent (2,000 hectares) of the 10,000 hectares acquired by the state government as compensation.

Dr. Obasa further recommended that the committee should collaborate with the Lands Bureau, Office of the State Surveyor General, and New Towns Development Authority for the effective implementation of the recommendations.

The Lagos State Lands Bureau is responsible for land administration and management.

It oversees key activities such as land allocation, issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O), land registration, and management of state-owned lands.

Its primary goals include ensuring equitable and transparent land transactions, facilitating urban planning, and supporting economic development by maintaining an organised system of land ownership.

The bureau also handles disputes related to land and implements policies to optimise land use while protecting public interests.

