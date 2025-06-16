Lagos Assembly summons CP, others over rising cult activities

The Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned the state’s Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood, and state government officials over renewed cult clashes and violence in Mushin area and other parts of the state.

The motion for the summon was raised during Monday’s plenary by Olayinka Kazeem, representing Mushin Constituency II, under Matters of Urgent Public Importance.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa decried the loss of lives to cult violence in the state.

According to him, also summoned are the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bolaji Robert; Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Ope George; and the Commissioner for Education, Tolani Ali-Balogun.

The speaker emphasised the need to address the problem through effective security and youth engagement.

“The local governments must take responsibility for these miscreants, many of whom are now living under bridges. We must also intensify efforts to engage the youths meaningfully,” Obasa said.

Earlier, Kazeem said there had been a disturbing surge in cult-related violence and youth unrest in his constituency.

“This issue is heartbreaking to both the people and the families of these children.

“I urge the Assembly to mandate security agencies to intensify the crackdown on cultism and enforce strict drug control,” Kazeem said.

He also called for urgent reorientation and intervention programmes to take young people away from violence.

In his comment, Nureni Akinsanya, Mushin , while supporting the motion, said armed gangs had taken over several streets in Mushin.

Contributing, Bonu Solomon (Badagry I) called for stiffer penalties for offenders, warning against treating cult violence mildly.

Speaking , Femi Saheed (Kosofe II) identified abuse of sachet alcohol as a key contributor to youth violence.

Saheed advocated stakeholders’ meetings with the troubled youths as part of a broader intervention strategy.

Contributing, Rasheed Shabi (Lagos Mainland II) said that lawmakers were often pressured to bail out arrested cultists.

He suggested that such individuals should be allowed to face the full consequences of their actions.

