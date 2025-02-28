Lagos Assembly: Speaker Meranda condemns Obasa’s actions as ‘show of shame’

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has condemned the actions of the ousted Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, describing his entry into the Assembly complex as a “show of shame.”

Obasa, accompanied by his security officials, stormed the Assembly complex on Thursday and gained access to the Speaker’s office.

He also presided over a four-member parliamentary session after he dragged the state government and the assembly to court over what he termed as unlawful removal.

On Friday, 35 lawmakers who supported Obasa’s removal attended the Lagos State High Court for the hearing of the case he filed.

Speaking after the court session, Meranda emphasised that the legal battle was just beginning and urged all parties to allow their legal teams to handle the proceedings.

“This is actually just the beginning. Just like what happened in there, both parties have their representatives, and I think we should allow the legal team to do their job,” she said.

Meranda also addressed the recent ‘invasion’ of the assembly by Obasa, stating that while he remained a member of the House and had the right to access the complex, forcefully entering the Speaker’s office was unacceptable.

“I think he is still a member of the House of Assembly, so he has every right to come, but the invasion and breaking into my office, that is really a big one.

“To me, that was just a show of shame because in our job, we have numbers that form a quorum. So if you are sitting with three or four members, you are only doing theatre,” she added.

The speaker also noted that while her previously withdrawn security detail had been restored, it was not at the usual level of protection she received.

“I have three or four policemen, whereas my normal convoy, my team… 12 policemen, four DSS, and two anti-bomb units. But I don’t have that this morning,” she said.

Also speaking after the court hearing, the Assembly’s spokesperson, Olukayode Ogundipe, said, “We are very clear about this. We can see what happened here, it was a show of shame. Even when questions were being raised, we saw the answers they were giving.

“He is the one that took us to court. And you saw the drama even his lawyers were doing in court today, it’s very unfortunate but when we get to the bridge we will cross it.”

Ogundipe further stressed the support Meranda has within the Assembly, noting that 35 lawmakers, including Meranda herself, stand united in support of her leadership.

