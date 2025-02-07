Lagos Assembly Speaker advocates for united action to end FGM

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has restated her commitment to the fight against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), urging collective action to eradicate the harmful practice in Nigeria.

Meranda made the call in a statement on Thursday to mark the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation in Lagos.

The International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM is a United Nations-backed awareness day observed annually on February 6.

This day is part of the UN’s global efforts to eradicate female genital mutilation. It was first introduced in 2003.

In her statement, Speaker Meranda stood in solidarity with global advocates condemning the human rights violation affecting millions of girls and women.

“This year’s theme, #StepUpThePace, is a call to action. We must accelerate efforts to end this barbaric practice once and for all.

“It is not just the responsibility of governments but of every individual—whether you’re a legislator, healthcare worker, professional, or simply a concerned human being,” she stated.

Meranda emphasized the need to safeguard the health, dignity, and rights of young girls, pledging to support policies that raise awareness and protect potential victims.

“We must unite to protect the future of our daughters and ensure their health, dignity, and rights are safeguarded.

“I commit to pushing for policies that protect girls, raise awareness, and put an end to this atrocity,” she added.

She urged everyone to take action within their capacities, stressing that together, a world free from FGM is possible.

