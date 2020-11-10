The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to prosecute Ben Emmanuel, alleged to have attacked an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Sunday.

It urged Sanwo-Olu to direct the state’s Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, to secure justice for the LASTMA official, Ismaila Lukman, who was attacked at Jakande junction, Lekki.

The call followed a motion moved by Temitope Adewale (Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I), which was raised under matter of urgent public importance during plenary on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the LASTMA official was allegedly attacked for advising Emmanuel to utilise a foot bridge.

This was after the official was approached by Emmanuel to stop traffic for pedestrians at the traffic lights that were damaged by hoodlums during the violent #EndSARS protests in Lagos.

Adewale, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, condemned the incessant attacks on LASTMA officials and others.

He called on the governor to direct the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, to sentisitise residents of the state to the need to protect LASTMA officers, while performing their duties.

Contributing, Rotimi Olowo, (Shomolu I), quoted Section 24c as amended, which said that “it shall be the duty of all citizens to live in harmony with one another”.

The Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Noheem Adams (Eti Osa I), said the motion was important, adding that LASTMA was established to direct and manage traffic in the state.

Also, Victor Akande (Ojo I), said it was the duty of the state government to protect lives and properties, saying that it was time to look into the law and act on it to protect the officials.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said that as the state government was quick to prosecute LASTMA officials who misbehave; it must also be quicker in prosecuting those found culpable of attacking LASTMA officials.

The House through a voice vote therefore urged the Commissioner for Justice to quicken the prosecution of Emmanuel to serve as a deterrent to others.