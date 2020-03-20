Lagos Assembly reshuffles House Committees Chairmen

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday reshuffled its Standing Committee Chairmen following recent developments in the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the reshufflement was contained in an internal memo issued to lawmakers by Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni.

NAN reports that the committee chairmen were reshuffled 11 days after four lawmakers were suspended indefinitely through voice votes for alleged gross insubordination.

Sanni explained that the reshufflement was to enable the lawmakers serve the people of the state efficiently in their respective legislative duties.

“Following the approval of the House, be informed that the following House Committees have been reconstituted with effect from Friday,” he said.

Sanni explained that the former Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh, has been assigned as the Chairman of the Committee on Central Business District.

The clerk said Rotimi Abiru, who was sacked as Chief Whip, is the Chairman, Inter-Parliamentary Committee.

He noted that suspended Moshood Oshun, who was removed as Chairman, Public Accounts Committee (State), is now Chairman, Committee on Legislative Compliance.

Sanni named Nurudeen Saka-Solaja as the Chairman, Public Accounts Committee (State).

He said: “Mr Olatunji Oluwa is now the Chairman, House Committee on Tourism, Art and Culture, while Mr Rauf-Age Suleiman is now the Chairman, House Committee on Procurement.

“The suspended Kazeem Raheem is now the Chairman of Establishments, Training and Pensions, from his earlier position of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations.

“Raheem is swapping office with Mr Rasheed Makinde while Mrs Mojisola Alli-Macaulay will replace Mrs Mojisola Miranda as Chairman of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Committee.”

The clerk said Miranda, who had been named one of the Principal Officers, is the current Chief Whip of the House.

NAN reports that the two lawmakers suspended were Moshood Oshun (Mainland Constituency II) and Raheem Adewale (Ibeju Lekki Constituency II).

The two Principal Officers, also removed from office same day, were Rotimi Abiru, former Chief Whip, and Olumuyiwa Jimoh, former Deputy Majority Leader.