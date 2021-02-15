The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has announced the chairmen of the reconstituted 38 standing committees for effective oversight function of the House.

Obasa made the announcement during plenary in Lagos on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ninth Assembly had been operating with ad-hoc committees since December 29, 2020 after the Speaker dissolved the Standing Committees of the House.

Obasa said Sanai Agunbiade now heads Business Rules and Standing Order; Mojisola Meranda, Ethics, Protocols and Privileges; and Sarajudeen Tijani, House Services.

The Speaker said Saka Solaja, Chairman, Public Accounts (State); Mojeed Fatai, Public Account (Local); Kehinde Joseph, Agriculture; and Gbolahan Yishawu, Economic Planning and Budget.

Other committees are Okanlawon Sanni, Education (Ministry); Ajani Owolabi, Tertiary Institutions; Olanrewaju Afinni, Science and Technology; Rotimi Abiru, Environment; and Desmond Elliot, Ministry/Parastatals.

He added: “Mr Yinka Ogundimu, Establishment, Training and Pension; Mr Folajimi Mohammed, Energy and Mineral Resources; Mr Wahab Jimoh, Waterfront Infrastructure and Mr Nureni Akinsanya, Physical Planning and Urban Development.

“Mr Adewale Temitope, Transportation; Mr Bisi Yusuff, Commerce, Industry and Cooperative; Mrs Mojisola Ali-Macaulay, Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation; Mr Tobun Abiodun, Works and Infrastructure.

“Mr Jude Idimogu, Wealth Creation and Employment; Mr Rotimi Olowo, Finance; Mr Hakeem Sokunle, Health; Mr Ibrahim Layode, Home Affairs; Mr Olatunji Oluwa, Torusim, Arts and Culture.

“Mr Moshood Oshun, Youth and Social Development; Mr Victor Akande, Judiciary, LASIEC and Public Petitions; Mr Adedamola Kasunmu, Lands, while Rasheed Makinde, Housing.”

Obasa said Setonji David heads House Committee on Information and Strategy; Femi Saheed, Central Business District; and Raheem Kazeem, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations.

The Speaker said Olayiwola Olawale is the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations; Noheem Adams, Legislative Compliance; while Rauf Age Suleiman heads Procurement.

According to him, Mosunmola Sangodara is the Chairman, House Committee on Inter-parliamentary Relations; Saad Olumo Lukeman, Public-Private Partnerships; while Sylvester Ogunkelu is Overseas Investments and SDG.

Obasa, therefore, urged the new chairmen to act in ways to make the House truly seen as carrying out its oversight functions in the best interests of the people.

He said there was need for the House to be seen as doing its best in the area of oversight functions.