The Lagos State House of Assembly has described the eventual proscription of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad as proof that democracy has come to stay.

The House also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for hearkening to the cries of the people and ensuring their immediate wish was met with the disbandment of the police unit.

A statement from the office of the Speaker of the House and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, thanked those who took to the streets in Lagos State for their civility while the protests lasted.

Obasa said it was commendable that the protesters carried out their agitations with utmost respect for the authorities as well as government and residents’ property and assets.

Recall that the Lagos State House of Assembly had on Friday raised a seven-point resolution, one of which was that F-SARS be scrapped.

The state lawmakers had called for the introduction of a better reformed unit of the police.

They had also called on the National Assembly to immediately commence a probe into the allegation of inhuman treatments meted out to innocent Nigerians by the personnel of the police in the unit.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday finally announced an end to F-SARS and added that other reforms would be announced soon.

The Assembly said: “It is a win-win for the country and a proof that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is prepared to listen to the yearnings of the people where it they matter.

“A special commendation goes to Nigerians who expressed their grievances peacefully for days.

“As the country awaits more police reforms as announced by the IGP, we plead with the masses to remain calm, go about their activities peacefully and continue to be good citizens of the country.”