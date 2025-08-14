Lagos Assembly moves to slash tenancy agency fees by half

The Lagos State House of Assembly says Section 3(4) of the new Tenancy Bill will reduce agency or commission fees from 10 percent to five percent of annual rent.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, disclosed this during a one-day public hearing on Wednesday at the Assembly complex.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill is titled: “A Bill for a Law to Regulate the Relationship Between Landlords and Tenants.”

Obasa, represented by member Stephen Ogundipe, said any agent collecting more than five percent commits an offence punishable by refund, two years’ imprisonment, or a fine of N1 million.

He said landlords’ and estate agents’ activities regarding service charges had become worrisome and a cause for concern.

The bill, he noted, will provide a framework for tenancy agreements, rent payment, property maintenance, and the process for recovery of premises.

Also Read:

According to him, the bill allows agitations and opinions to be incorporated to produce a vibrant legislation capable of standing the test of time.

Obasa revealed that the housing deficit of Lagos had risen by 15 percent, from 2.95 million units in 2016 to 3.4 million units in 2025.

He explained that over 70 percent of Lagos residents are renters, with many spending 40 percent to 60 percent of their income on rent.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Housing, Olusegun Ege, said the hearing allowed stakeholders and the public to give inputs on the proposed law.

Ege described stakeholder consultation as an essential legislative process that could promote progressive governance.

He said the bill has four parts, 45 clauses, and addresses rights, obligations, tenancy agreements, rent payments, and dispute resolution procedures.

According to him, the bill outlines clear eviction procedures to protect tenants from arbitrary evictions, important for stability, especially for families and small businesses.

It encourages mediation as the first dispute resolution step, saving both parties time and money compared to prolonged court proceedings.

The bill also seeks to curb unreasonable rent increases, simplify processes, and shorten litigation periods in illegal eviction cases.

Provisions include virtual hearings, weekend and public holiday proceedings, and electronic filing to fast-track justice delivery.

The State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, stressed the bill’s role in boosting investment confidence.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, highlighted its potential to resolve tenancy cases within six months.

Pedro said this would prevent defaulting tenants or landlords from misusing court processes.

Professional bodies, however, raised concerns over the five percent agency fee limit, saying it conflicts with established professional charges.

Representatives of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria urged a review to align the bill with existing regulations.

Stakeholders discussed the bill’s social impact, need for dedicated tenancy courts, and possible state-led housing projects to reduce market pressure.

NAN reports that the hearing attracted government officials, legal practitioners, estate surveyors, civil society groups, and community representatives, reflecting the bill’s wide-ranging economic and social impact.

Post Views: 6