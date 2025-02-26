Lagos Assembly: Eight lawmakers in contention as Meranda offers to step down

Eight lawmakers from Lagos West Senatorial District are already jostling for the position of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly as the incumbent, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, has offered to step down, The Eagle Online was told.

Meranda, who opted to revert to her position as Deputy Speaker, was also said to have given other conditions to step down.

The Eagle Online was informed that the race was thrown open to all lawmakers from Lagos West Senatorial District from where the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa hails in order to balance the political equation in the state.

The Eagle Online recalls that Obasa, who has headed to court, has not been in the assembly since January 13, 2025 when he was impeached.

With Meranda, who is from Lagos Central Senatorial District, stepping into the seat of the speaker, this meant the governorship and speakership of the state are held by the same district.

The eight ranking lawmakers who are already jostling for the position after the mediation meetings include Setonji David, Badagry Constituency 2; Temitope Adewale, Ifako-Ijaye Constituency 1; Kehinde Joseph, Alimosho Constituency 1; and Adedamola Kasunmu, Ikeja Constituency 2.

Others are Lukman Olumoh, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency 1; Wale Rauf Sulaimon, Mushin Constituency 2; Nureni Akinsanya, Mushin Constituency 1; and Surajudeen Tijani, Ojo Constituency 2.

However, among the eight, Setonji and Sulaimon are said to be more favoured.

This is because Setonji is at present the Chief Whip of the House and has served as a lawmaker since 2015, while Sulaimon has been in the House since 2019.

As part of the resolution of the meeting facilitated by some elders of the APC, Meranda, backed by the 36 lawmakers out of 40 who passed a vote of confidence on her leadership, is requesting that she should be allowed to formally resign when the House reconvenes.

The Assembly adjourned indefinitely after the vote of confidence was passed on the Speaker on February 17, 2025.

There were however indications as at press time that Meranda has submitted an undated resignation letter to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has been in the eye of the storm over the crisis in the Assembly.

Among those who intervened in the crisis rocking the Assembly are a former National Chairman of the APC and former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande; and a former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

Also said to be involved in the mediation are a former National Legal Adviser of the APC and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Muiz Banire, and the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Pius Akinyelure.

