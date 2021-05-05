The Lagos House of Assembly is currently considering a bill to establish the state’s Legislative and Research Institute.

The bill scaled second reading on Tuesday with members of the House speaking glowingly about its advantages.

The private-member bill sponsored by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, aims at building legislative capacity and sharing of knowledge as well as attracting both local and international stakeholders to related areas of research and academic works.

According to Obasa, the bill is hatched for the sustenance of efficient and effective legislative activities in the State.

“This bill is viable and also for other legislatures in service of the parliament.

“Other states can share in it since the centre will be a learning space for councilors and Local Government chairmen, promoting and deepening democracy in our State and beyond.

“The institute will also engage international legislative bodies like the African Parliamentary Union where we can acquire more knowledge,” he explained.

Commending the Speaker for the bill, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa 2), noted the benefits of the proposed law to include the induction and training of new legislative members and refresher courses for existing members; training of legislative staff of the House; and fiscal training in the area of lawmaking.

He added that the laws of the House will also be beneficial in terms of research from the Institute.

Yishawu said the bill would help to ensure laws made are continually backed with scientific data while appraising existing laws or repealing old ones.

“Education is a lifelong learning process, medium of transfer of knowledge from one generation to another and to have an institution to formalise the sharing of knowledge across the entire scope is a welcome and noble idea and we must do everything amongst ourselves to improve the capacity of lawmakers,” he said.

Contributing, the Leader of the House, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade, maintained that the bill has so many merits that would promote performance in the State.

Agunbiade argued that other state Houses of Assembly would benefit from the bill when it is passed.

On his part, Hon. Desmond Elliot commended the Speaker, saying that the House is known for its proactiveness in coming up with laws that are beneficial to the state and the country.

He recalled how the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps had helped the state.

Elliot noted that the establishment of the institute would add to the great repute of the state.

He, however, recommended that the bill should include the collaboration of some institutes so it would have the capacity to cover Diploma and Masters degree programmes.

Hon. Adedamola Kasunmu adopted the position of his colleagues on the bill adding that the establishment of the Institute would serve as a recognition from international legislative bodies.

Hon. Rotimi Olumoh said the bill would help grow knowledge especially with the creation of a standard library.

Contributing on the bill, Hon. Victor Akande, said: “Mr. Speaker, you have always facilitated vigorous bills that have translated into laws and I am sure you will do better at the upper chamber in the Senate.

“I believe we should call the bill, the Lagos State Institute of Advance Legislative Studies to have a connotation with Ph.D certification.”

Hon. Femi Saheed described the bills always passed by the House as a total reflection of the situation in the country.

“With the population of 25 million people, if we want democracy to be enhanced in Nigeria, we need an institution that will uphold it and this bill will add quality to lawmaking and enhance democratic tenets, saving cost for the State in terms of educational tourism and increase the know-how of the lawmakers elected into office,” he said.

The Speaker directed the Committees on Education and Tertiary Institution to expedite action on the bill and report to the House in three weeks.