Lagos Assembly confirms Sanwo-Olu’s nominees for LASIEC, Civil Service Commissions, others

The Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed nominees presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for key appointments across various state agencies, including the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, and the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission among others.
The nominees’ confirmation took place during a plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa on Friday.
Obasa citing Section 192 (Part II), Chapter 6 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), confirmed the nominees after securing a unanimous voice vote of the lawmakers present.
This followed the presentation of the screening report by Hon. Mojeed Fatai, Chairman of the 12-member Ad hoc Committee on Screening of Nominees and representative of Ibeju-Lekki I, during plenary.
Confirmed nominees include: Prince Adewale Taorid Ojora – Member, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC)
Engr. Abimbola Odubiyi – Chairman (Non-Executive), Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission
Mr. Tunde Gbajumo – Member (Non-Executive), Electricity Regulatory Commission
- EFCC begins probe of Mele Kyari, other ex-NNPCL top shot
- All Souls Anglican Church rolls out programme for 30th anniversary
- How investments in reskilling, trust help businesses succeed in Agentic AI Era, by Linda Saunders
- Lagos to repair Oworonshoki Bridge, unveils diversion plan
- LASUSTECH soars under Odusanya’s leadership, by Lanre Kuye
Dr. Animashaun Fouad Olayinka – CEO/Executive Member, Electricity Regulatory Commission
Barr. Kofo Olokun – Executive Member, Electricity Regulatory Commission
Engr. Oluwaseun Fadare – Executive Member, Electricity Regulatory Commission
For the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, the following individuals were confirmed as members:
Mrs. Dapo-Thomas Bolade
Mr. Fatai Lasisi
Mr. Afolabi Sobowale
Mr. Rufus Adedapo
Mr. Lateef Yahaya
In addition, the Assembly confirmed the reappointment of: Mr. Jide Badmos, Ms. Yinka Shitta-Bey to the Governing Council of the Office of the Public Defender (OPD).
Meanwhile, in a separate development, Hon. Adams Noheem (Eti-Osa I), Chairman of the Committee on Rules and Business, presented a petition from the Oriba Community in Epe Local Government seeking to join the existing petition of the Ladaba Community.
The Assembly deliberated on the matter and approved the committee’s report regarding the petition.