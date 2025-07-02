Lagos Assembly commemorates World Parliamentary Day, summons Attorney-General, others over executive order

The Lagos State House of Assembly marked World Parliamentary Day at the plenary on Tuesday, emphasizing the essential role of parliaments in promoting democracy and accountability.

This annual observance, initiated by the United Nations to commemorate the establishment of the Inter-parliamentary Union in 1989 on every June 30, provides lawmakers with an opportunity to reflect on the importance of legislative bodies in society.

Deputy Majority Leader Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, who initiated the motion, stressed the need for inclusive and transparent democratic structures.

He pointed out that these structures are vital in addressing challenges such as inequality, political polarization, climate change, and threats to democratic norms. “Increasing public engagement in parliamentary processes and enhancing civic education are crucial in rebuilding trust between citizens and governance,” Kasunmu stated, calling for measures to protect legislative independence.

Hon. Oladipo Ajomale echoed this sentiment, expressing that World Parliamentary Day is often under-celebrated. He proposed that future observances be formally recognized within the House to raise awareness while commending Hon. Mudashiru Obasa for his dedication and experience.

Hon. Desmond Elliott paid tribute to Nigeria’s legislative forbears, emphasising the importance of recognising their contributions. He suggested that the Conference of Speakers of Legislatures of Nigeria should strengthen inter-regional cooperation to enhance legislative effectiveness.

In a collective stance, all lawmakers acknowledged that the role of parliament extends beyond lawmaking, advocating for the inclusion of the Lagos State House of Assembly in national programs aimed at strengthening democracy through effective governance.

The Assembly, therefore, congratulated key national leaders, including Senate President Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, and their Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, for their contributions to nation-building.

In his submission, Obasa described the parliament as the backbone of democracy and vital to state development. He harped on the need for greater public understanding of the legislature’s role and reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to democratic values, urging parliamentarians to actively promote sustainable governance.

In a related development, the Assembly has invited the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General, Lawal Pedro SAN, Solicitor- General, Ahmed Oyenuga, Commissioner for Local government, Bolaji Roberts and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; and Director of Litigation to appear before the House to clarify matters regarding an Executive Order following the Governor’s assent to an existing law.

This summon followed a letter forwarded to the House by the Solicitor-General and read by the Clerk during plenary. The letter, titled “Lagos State Government: Commencement Order, Local Government Administration Law 2025,” pertains to the recent conduct of the APC Local Government Primary election in the state, and mandates that the Local Government Administration Law should not take effect until August 4th, 2025.

Describing the Executive Order as delicate and sensitive, Chairman of the Committee on Local Government Administration, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development, Hon. Sanni Ganiyu Babatunde, expressed concern that any attempt to vary the law would undermine legislative duties, asserting, “The sanctity of the law should be respected.”

Hon. Oladipo Ajomale, Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions, and LASIEC, expressed his surprise at the Order, noting that the law in question has already been public since the day of the Governor’s assent in May, questioning the sudden turnaround.

Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh reiterated that no Executive Order can override a valid law that has already been assented to by the governor.

Also Read

Responding, Obasa highlighted that this situation provided an opportunity to test the spirit of the law, emphasizing that if a law is challenged, it is crucial to examine the legislative process to determine if lawmakers acted correctly. He noted that the process of lawmaking concludes with the governor’s assent and that any law not assented to can be brought back to the Assembly.

Additionally, the House received a letter from Otto-Awori Local Council Development Area regarding the “Swearing in of Hon. Abdulkareem Azeez Abioun as the substantive Executive Chairman of Otto-Awori Local Council Development Area.” The letter outlines that following the demise of the former chairman, Prince Musibau Ashafa, the vice chairman is to succeed him, per the law, to ensure continuity and stability in governance. However, questions arose regarding the vice chairman being addressed as the acting chairman, raising concerns about adherence to the rule of law at the local government level.

Consequently, the Local Government requested the Assembly to investigate and ensure that Azeez Abiodun is sworn in as the Chairman of Otto Awori LCDA to prevent any breakdown of law and maintain order in the state.

Obasa subsequently directed the Clerk, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, to write to the Governor to inform him of these developments, and also invite the council Manager, and legal officers to appear before the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Post Views: 1