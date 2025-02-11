Lagos Assembly calls for stringent measures against open defecation

In a resolute call to action, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have charged the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources to enforce environmental laws against open defecation and provide free public toilets across the state.

The members who took turns to commend the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, for his commitment to maintaining a cleaner Lagos stressed that there is need to ensure stricter measures against open defecation and homelessness.

The lawmakers emphasized the need for an extensive and sustained awareness campaign to educate residents on the dangers of open defecation as it is injurious to health and hampers economic growth.

Raising the issue under ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’, Stephen Ogundipe representing Oshodi-Isolo 1, warned that open defecation tarnishes Lagos’ reputation and hampers sustainable development.

According to Ogundipe, open defecation poses a direct threat to public health adding that consistent efforts must be made to involve all stakeholders to be responsible for promoting good health.

He explained that open defecation contributes to urban decay and it is a threat to economic growth.

Ogundipe added that the Ministry of information must be ready to sensitise the public on open defecation especially when accessing public areas including motor parks among others.

Another member, representing Badagry 1, Bonu Solomon, advocated for the arrest of destitute people on the streets who are contributing to the sanitation crisis, urging local government chairmen to support state efforts in maintaining cleanliness.

In his submission, Aro Moshood representing Ikorodu 2, said, “Many of the riverine areas are used for open defecation adding that open refuse has also taken over the streets of Lagos.”

Moshood lamented that marketers and coordinators at Mile 12 markets are not helping the government in any way possible, adding that the ministry of environment should sanction marketers and coordinators who fail in their responsibilities to ensure cleanliness within the area.

Another lawmaker, Rasheed Adebola representing Lagos Mainland 2, warned that most boreholes in Lagos are not drinkable due to the end result of open defecation.

His colleagues, Orekoya Abimbola representing Somolu constituency 1, also corroborated that the government must develop a policy and framework to address issues regarding open defecation.

He pointed out that sanitary infrastructure that would address the menace of open defecation must be put in place.

In his submission, Femi Saheed, representing Kosofe 2 urged the House to summon the commissioner for environment to explain his challenges on why there is an increase in open defecation.

He also called for clear policies on the management of public sanitation facilities.

Saheed also advised that the state government should establish policies and guidelines on who would oversee public toilets in the state.

Okanlawon Sanni representing Kosofe 1 stated that the local government should be saddled with the responsibility of sponsoring free public toilets in all the local government areas in the state.

It was corroborated by his counterpart, Gbolahan Yishawu representing Eti-Osa 1, with the introduction of affordable public toilets.

In his submission, the Deputy Speaker, Fatai Mojeed, representing Ibeju Lekki 1, said local governments in the state should prioritise public toilets.

The Assembly resolved to intensify public awareness campaigns and collaborate with private companies to fund sanitation initiatives across Lagos.

Speaking, the Speaker of the House, Princess Mojisola Meranda condemned the practice, stressing the urgent need for improved sanitation infrastructure.

“We need to be responsible while using the toilet to make it convenient for others to use,” Speaker Meranda said.

