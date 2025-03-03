Lagos Assembly: A ‘show of shame’ — De Renaissance Patriots reacts to Obasa’s reinstatement 

De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, a socio-cultural organization of Lagos State indigenes, has strongly condemned the reinstatement of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, describing it as an embarrassment and a disgrace.

The group, in a statement issued by its Media Office, berated the lawmakers for what it called a missed opportunity to assert their independence and authority.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly has become an amusement park that will be remembered as a monument of shame. History will repeat itself, and Waterloo awaits its occupants,” the group stated.

It also linked the development to the Renewed Hope agenda, suggesting that political maneuvering played a role in the Speaker’s return.

“What happened in the Lagos Assembly is nothing short of a disgraceful act. No matter how they try to justify their actions, the river must eventually flow into the ocean,” the group added.

According to the statement, both the Governor and the lawmakers failed to assert their authority, thereby remaining under the control of external forces.

“The Governor and House members lost the best opportunity to free themselves from shackles,” the group lamented.

Mixed reactions have trailed behind the reinstatement of Obasa as Lagos Speaker, with critics questioning the integrity of the Assembly’s decision-making process.

