Lagos asks residents to maintain cleanliness during sallah

As Sallah celebration approaches, the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources on Thursday called on residents to continue to make cleanness and safety their watchword throughout the season

In a statement, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, urged Lagosians to respect the environment, be mindful of littering and dispose of animal waste properly during the festive period.

He said all generated waste through slaughtering of rams and other animals as well as waste from food items must be properly disposed, through bagging and placement at designated points.

He warned against dumping wastes generated from slaughtering of animals into drains, stating that such action will come back to haunt all residents through flooding.

He added that sanitation workers and waste managers would all be on duty and have been mandated to work relentlessly across the state during this period.

“It is not unexpected that there will be an increase in generated waste during and after the Sallah, therefore our Sanitation Intervention Programme with the combined efforts of the Ministry of the Environment and Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) is still on course to rid Lagos of indiscriminate refuse dumping” he assured.

He said that the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu would continue to be in the forefront of the campaign for a healthy and cleaner environment, encouraging Lagosians to desist from acts that could have negative impacts on the environment.

He reminded Lagosians that the Law against street trading was still in force, stressing that this includes display of rams on major highways, road medians, lay-byes, gardens and parks across the State.

“While it is a usual act for some traders to take advantage of the season to display and sell rams, this must be done at designated markets without defacing the environment, affecting traffic or compromising the wellbeing of Lagosians”, he said.

Bello, while felicitating with all Muslims, reminded all that as the rains are here urged Lagosians to guard against the outbreak of epidemics, by ensuring that wastes are handled in the most appropriate way without defacing the aesthetics of the state.