Lagos arraigns surrogate father for defiling nine-year-old daughter

Lagos State government is prosecuting a surrogate father, Bernard Uzi, for allegedly defiling his nine-year-old daughter.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) stated on Tuesday that police arrested Uzi on Feb. 8 and was arraigned before a magistrate’s court on Feb. 9.

DSVA’s spokesperson, Joke Ladenegan-Ogini stated that the child had earlier told her school teacher that her father had been having carnal knowledge of her.

“The agency received the report of alleged defilement of a nine-year-old girl by Uzi, her guardian.

“It was reported that the Primary Five pupil confided in her class teacher that her guardian had been having sexual intercourse with her since 2020.

“The teacher promptly reported to the school authority and the victim was taken to a health facility for medical attention,’’ she stated.

Result from the medical examination showed that the survivor had indeed been penetrated multiple times, Ladenegan-Ogini added.

She stressed that the agency had zero tolerance for child and sexual abuse and would always help survivors while ensuring that perpetrators were held accountable for their actions.