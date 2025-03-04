Lagos apprehends miscreants extorting pedestrians on Oshodi Bridge

The Lagos State Government, on Tuesday said it has arrested individuals allegedly extorting money from pedestrians using the closed Oshodi pedestrian bridge.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, confirmed the arrests on Tuesday in a post on X, warning that further action would be taken against anyone found engaging in extortion.

Recall that the state shut down the bridge in January over safety concerns, leading to congestion on an alternative pedestrian bridge.

Viral photos and videos recently showed heavy overcrowding on the alternative route, prompting assurances from the government that measures were being taken to ease movement.

Speaking on the development, Osiyemi said, “Our attention has been drawn to the fact that miscreants have been extorting money from pedestrians on the Oshodi Bridge, which was closed by the authorities a few months ago because of structural issues.

Also Read:

“These individuals were arrested this morning, and we will continue to make further arrests if such activities persist.

“The other bridge is available for usage whilst the necessary repairs on the closed bridge is ongoing.”

The commissioner also assured commuters that efforts are underway to alleviate the overcrowding on the bridge caused by the closure of the main pedestrian bridge.

Post Views: 6